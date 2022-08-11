No new worries for Cambridge ahead of Exeter’s visit

Cambridge have no new injury worries for the Sky Bet League One match against Exeter.

Mark Bonner saw his side beaten by a last-minute goal at Oxford last weekend, so may opt against making sweeping changes.

Forwards Joe Ironside, Saikou Janneh and midfielder Liam O’Neil all came off the bench for the closing stages and should be in contention to start.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie is stepping up his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury but remains a couple of weeks away from a potential return to action.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor is set to recall his regulars after making sweeping changes for the 7-0 Carabao Cup win at Cheltenham in midweek.

Striker Sam Nombe will be hoping for another chance to impress after scoring a brace, while Jake Caprice and Matt Jay were also handed first starts of the season.

Forward Jevani Brown has been named in the Jamaica squad for an upcoming four-team tournament in Austria, but will be available for the next two league games.

Midfielder Kyle Taylor continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.