Search

11 Aug 2022

No new worries for Cambridge ahead of Exeter’s visit

No new worries for Cambridge ahead of Exeter’s visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 3:53 PM

Cambridge have no new injury worries for the Sky Bet League One match against Exeter.

Mark Bonner saw his side beaten by a last-minute goal at Oxford last weekend, so may opt against making sweeping changes.

Forwards Joe Ironside, Saikou Janneh and midfielder Liam O’Neil all came off the bench for the closing stages and should be in contention to start.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie is stepping up his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury but remains a couple of weeks away from a potential return to action.

Exeter manager Matt Taylor is set to recall his regulars after making sweeping changes for the 7-0 Carabao Cup win at Cheltenham in midweek.

Striker Sam Nombe will be hoping for another chance to impress after scoring a brace, while Jake Caprice and Matt Jay were also handed first starts of the season.

Forward Jevani Brown has been named in the Jamaica squad for an upcoming four-team tournament in Austria, but will be available for the next two league games.

Midfielder Kyle Taylor continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media