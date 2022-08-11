Ellis Harrison in contention to make Port Vale debut against Bolton

Port Vale could have new signing Ellis Harrison in their side for the Sky Bet League One clash with Bolton.

The striker arrived on a permanent deal from Fleetwood on Thursday as Vale look to increase their attacking options following the calf injury suffered by last season’s top scorer James Wilson.

Wilson is expected to be out for a few weeks but Dave Worrall, who missed last weekend’s defeat at Exeter after picking up an injury in training, should return soon.

Captain Tom Conlon made his first start since January in the Carabao Cup defeat by Rotherham in midweek following Achilles surgery and is pushing for inclusion.

Bolton have a doubt over Declan John.

The defender was substituted at half-time in the Carabao Cup victory over Salford on Tuesday because of illness.

The Trotters will also check on forward Dion Charles, who has missed the last two games with a thigh injury, while George Thomason faces being suspended following his red card against Salford, although Bolton were planning to appeal.

Midfielders Josh Sheehan (knee) and Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) and defender Eoin Toal (ankle) could all miss out again.