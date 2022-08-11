Boundless Ocean books Irish Champion Stakes ticket

Boundless Ocean booked an Irish Champion Stakes tilt as he made virtually every yard in the Bahrain Turf Club Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown.

Winner of the Meld Stakes at this track in July, Jim Bolger’s charge was sent off the 11-8 favourite and travelled nicely for Kevin Manning at the head of affairs.

Juncture and Colin Keane put down a stern challenge, but the market leader always looked to hold the upper hand, finishing three-quarters of a length to the good as he recorded back-to-back Group Three victories.

Boundless Ocean wins the @BahrainTurfClub Desmond Stakes! 🏆 The Meld Stakes winner strikes again at Group Three level by making all in the @LeopardstownRC feature for Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning 🏇 pic.twitter.com/YvfHSQfEah — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 11, 2022

“He’s obviously very versatile. He would need pace at a mile, but he’s happy to do his own thing when he doesn’t get it,” said Bolger.

“He loves it, he’s a big horse and he’ll be an improver. We’ll go for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes next.

“The owner is from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and it’s his first horse in Ireland, the first of many hopefully.

“He was bought specifically for the February meeting in Saudi Arabia and depending on how he gets on when he goes out there it will either be the Saudi Cup or one of the lesser races. Hopefully the Saudi Cup.”