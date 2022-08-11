Arsene Wenger pays Aaron Ramsey a visit in Nice – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 11.
Arsene Wenger bumped into a familiar face when he visited Nice training.
Karim Benzema celebrated overtaking Raul as Real Madrid’s second-highest goalscorer of all time.
Wolves and Wales goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts proved himself to be a handy free-kick taker.
Ilan Meslier cooled down.
The kites were out at Tottenham training.
Liverpool used a flashback photo to mark Harvey Elliott’s new contract.
A dancing Dwayne Bravo.
Kevin Pietersen shared his thoughts on the Hundred versus Test cricket debate.
Sachin Tendulkar thanked his sister for supporting him during his career.
Tyson Fury travelled to Iceland.
Gold on display at The Oval.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.