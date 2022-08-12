Search

12 Aug 2022

On this day in 2007: Tiger Woods wins US PGA Championship for second year in row

12 Aug 2022 7:00 AM

Tiger Woods won the US PGA Championship for a second year in a row on this day in 2007 with a two-stroke victory over Woody Austin at Southern Hills.

The defending champion finished on eight under par after 72 holes in Oklahoma to clinch his 13th major title.

Runner-up Austin briefly threatened a final-day challenge but a birdie for Woods on the 15th saw a two-stroke lead open up again and it helped him retain his crown and win the tournament for a fourth time.

Woods did not make the best of starts in Tulsa with a number of bogeys on the back nine seeing him shoot a one-over 71, which left him six shots off the lead.

It was a sensational second round which catapulted the American back into a familiar position at the top of the leaderboard.

Seven birdies gave Woods the chance of becoming the first player to shoot 62 in a major but his closing putt did a 360 around the cup before it stayed out.

A joint-lowest single-round score at a major championship of 63 was still enough to put the world’s number one in control and he never looked back.


The lead had reached three strokes by the end of the third round with Woods on seven under and Canada’s Stephen Ames his nearest challenger.

A second consecutive 69 by Woods saw him secure more major success despite a brief moment of worry on the back nine when Austin made a third consecutive birdie at the 13th but the sport’s biggest star responded with his own birdie on the 15th and closed out with a par.

