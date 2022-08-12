Search

12 Aug 2022

Rory McArdle and Will Smith to miss Harrogate’s game against Crawley

Harrogate will be without two of their defenders ahead of their clash with Crawley.

Manager Simon Weaver will be missing Rory McArdle (hamstring) and Will Smith (knee).

Max Wright (ankle) will also be absent, while captain Josh Falkingham is also expected to be sidelined as he continues to recover from injury.

Both Tyler Frost and Alex Pattison missed the midweek loss to Stockport and remain doubts for the Crawley game.

Dion Conroy will be assessed for Crawley ahead of the trip to Harrogate.

The defender was forced off at half-time in their 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup in midweek, and manager Kevin Betsy confirmed Conroy is being checked.

Mazeed Ogungbo could also be involved in the starting line-up for Crawley.

The Arsenal loanee earned the praise of his manager for his performance after making his first start for the club in midweek.

