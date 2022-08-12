Search

12 Aug 2022

Ismail Mohammed dreaming of Gimcrack gold

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 12:27 PM

Ismail Mohammed is eyeing an immediate step up in class for Never Just A Dream and targeting a crack at the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York following the colt’s taking victory in a Wolverhampton novice event on Monday.

Far too keen in the hands of Ryan Moore and a well-beaten eighth when sent off the 11-4 favourite for his debut at Ascot last month, the son of No Nay Never fared much better under the guidance of Kieran Shoemark at Dunstall Park in his second outing.

Although slowly away, the penny seemed to drop midway through the six-furlong contest and the youngster put the race to bed in good style when shaken up by his rider in the closing stages.

Mohammed reports his charge to have bounced out of that race and although there is only a 10-day gap between his Wolverhampton assignment and a trip to the Knavesmire, he is confident Never Just A Dream can prove his quality in the Group Two that takes place on the Friday of the Ebor Festival.

“If you saw the horse you wouldn’t believe he had run at Wolverhampton,” said Mohammed.

“We left him in the paddock as he was very fresh and we need to keep him fresh for the Group Two at York, which is the plan. There are only 10 days between the two races.

“He is a six-furlong horse. He ran well on the all-weather on Monday, but in his first race (at Ascot) he was very keen with Ryan Moore.

“Our dream was that he would show us something quality and if everything is going good on the ground and he settles, he should run nicely. If he is a little bit crazy, then that would be a problem. I liked how he ran at Wolverhampton; he was settled and nice and quiet. I like him when he is quiet.”

