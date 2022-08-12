Search

12 Aug 2022

Women’s Challenge Cup final becomes a part of rugby league’s big day at Wembley

12 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

The Betfred Challenge Cup final will be held in August when it returns to Wembley in 2023 and, for the first time, the Women’s Challenge Cup final will be part of the traditional showpiece occasion.

The 2023 final will take place in 12 months’ time – on Saturday, August 12 – and the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools will also be part of finals day.

The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to Tottenham in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning to the venue, although it has a long-term deal with the national stadium company.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: “Wembley Stadium is the cup final’s spiritual home – a superb venue with plenty of attractions nearby for supporters of all ages, including the iconic Wembley Way.

“And I am delighted that, for the first time in Challenge Cup history, the women’s final will be held at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s already been a hugely significant year for women’s sport in this country, which will continue with the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

“We have been working for some time to get the women’s final on the same day as the men’s and now to make this happen will give the game a great boost.

“Our strategic and commercial partners, BBC, IMG and Betfred, are also very much supportive of this new Finals Day.”

