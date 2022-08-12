George Honeyman returns from suspension as Millwall prepare to face Coventry

Millwall will have George Honeyman back from suspension for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Coventry.

The midfielder has served a one-match ban for his red card in the Carabao Cup first-round loss at Cambridge and could come straight back in.

The Lions are waiting on clearance to find out if new signing Andreas Voglsammer can feature.

The Germany youth international forward joined from Union Berlin on Friday but may be made to wait for his Millwall debut, with fellow striker Tom Bradshaw (groin) out.

Coventry boss Mark Robins is likely to revert back to a side similar to that which drew at Sunderland on the opening weekend.

The Sky Blues were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Bristol City last time out, with Robins making eight changes for the cup tie.

The likes of Ben Sheaf, Jonathan Panzo and Viktor Gyokeres will be expecting recalls at the New Den.

Callum O’Hare (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.