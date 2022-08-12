Search

12 Aug 2022

Premier League talking points as Erik ten Hag looks to avoid another sting

Premier League talking points as Erik ten Hag looks to avoid another sting

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

The second round of Premier League games kick off this weekend, with teams looking to build on a positive start or trying to get off the mark.

Manchester United fans will be travelling to Brentford in expectation of a much-improved display following a lacklustre home defeat by Brighton, while former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte takes Tottenham to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the big talking points ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Will Red Devils get stung again?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tried to look for some positives after his side opened the new campaign with a below-par display at Old Trafford. The Dutchman feels belief will be the key to lifting his squad for the challenges ahead. Brentford will certainly not be short on that having come from two goals down to earn a draw at Leicester as they prepare a warm welcome for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen back in west London.

Haaland already looks the real deal

If there was any doubt over whether Erling Haaland could cut it in the hustle and bustle of the English top flight, they were swiftly dispatched as the Norway frontman opened his account with a debut double to sink West Ham. Ominously for the rest of the Premier League, there looks to be plenty more where they came from. New boys Bournemouth will have a spring in their step after beating Aston Villa – but even with the addition of Argentina defender Marcos Senesi, you suspect it will take something extraordinary to prevent Haaland continuing on the goals trail.

Magpies off colour for seaside trip south

The away end at Brighton on Saturday will no doubt be a sea of black and white – but it will be sky blue for the Newcastle players on the pitch. Both of the Magpies’ new kits – navy blue and white for away – have been deemed to be a colour clash with Brighton’s stripes, so the team will instead wear their usual ‘warm-up’ shirt which has a silhouette of St. James’ Park and several city landmarks. If Eddie Howe’s men make it two wins from two by sinking the Seagulls, there could just be a call to give the lucky jerseys another run out for the visit of Manchester City next weekend.

Dreamer Conte back at the Bridge

Antonio Conte had challenged Tottenham to dream big for the new campaign. After recovering from falling behind to an early goal from James Ward-Prowse, Spurs soon went through the gears to finally dispatch Southampton 4-1 and sit top of the table after matchday one. The Italian heads back to Stamford Bridge on Sunday looking to lay down another marker that his squad mean business. The opening result, of course, does not define a campaign – but it can help build a head of steam. However, as Chelsea showed when digging out a 1-0 win at Everton last weekend, Thomas Tuchel’s side know how to get a result and will not be about to roll out the red carpet for Conte’s return.

Already little wriggle room for Reds

Liverpool started their campaign with a 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Fulham – and needed a late goal from Mohamed Salah to salvage a point. While there are plenty more twists and turns ahead, going on past form, the opportunities to make up any lost ground on City are likely to be few and far between. Crystal Palace head to Anfield on Monday night looking to get a first positive result of the campaign after losing at home to Arsenal. Were Patrick Vieira’s well-drilled side to keep Darwin Nunez and the rest of the Reds frontline quiet, the gap at the top could already start to look that little bit more disconcerting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media