Search

12 Aug 2022

West Ham remain in talks to sign Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer

West Ham remain in talks to sign Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 3:45 PM

West Ham remain in talks to sign Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer as David Moyes continues his summer rebuild.

However, the Hammers boss has been left frustrated in his ambitious bid to land Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

Moyes targeted Kehrer after new signing Nayef Aguerd suffered an ankle injury in pre-season and fellow centre-half Issa Diop left to join Fulham.

He admitted: “We’re not any further forward with it at the moment, but we are progressing.”

Portugal midfielder Nunes has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and Wolves, and Moyes added: “Yes, we bid for him, but the boy chose not to come.”

Moyes also played down reports linking Barcelona’s former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay with a switch to east London.

The Scot can hand a debut to winger Maxwel Cornet, who signed from Burnley last week, when West Ham travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

He may also give a first start to Gianluca Scamacca, the Italy striker who came on at half-time during last weekend’s defeat by Manchester City.

“Yes, I think they’re ready to start.,” he said. “I think it’s just a decision if we’re ready to play them yet.

“They’re getting much closer to it, that’s for sure, now they’ve had a few weeks training.”

Moyes added: “Forest is a big challenge. You only need to look at what Fulham have done in their first game, what Bournemouth have done.

“If you had a choice, you wouldn’t want to play the newly-promoted sides towards the early games of the season.”

Meanwhile,  the price of food and drink at the London Stadium will be reduced after complaints from fans.

Hammers supporters had to fork out up to £7.30 for a pint of beer at the first home match of the season last Sunday.

But the PA news agency understands the matter is under discussion between the club, catering company Delaware North and London Stadium bosses, and the prices will be lowered.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media