12 Aug 2022

Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward in contention for Huddersfield against Stoke

Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward in contention for Huddersfield against Stoke

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 4:12 PM

Huddersfield pair Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward are back in contention for the home game against Stoke.

Both players will be included in the squad after missing the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Preston due to minor injuries.

Japan defender Yuta Nakayama made his full debut on Tuesday night and is hoping to make his first league start, while Jack Rudoni could be recalled to the starting line-up.

Defender Matty Pearson (foot) and midfield summer signing David Kasumu (hamstring) are still out.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill will switch things around again after making eight changes for his side’s midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat at Morecambe.

Ben Wilmot (heel) and Josh Tymon (ankle) are hoping to return to full fitness in time after missing out on Tuesday night.

Striker Nick Powell and defender Harry Souttar both remain sidelined due to respective knee injuries.

Summer signing Liam McCarron may have to wait a while longer for his first appearance as he is struggling with a knock.

