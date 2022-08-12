Search

12 Aug 2022

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens set to revert back to strongest side

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 4:32 PM

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is set to recall a host of first-team regulars for the visit of Mansfield.

Wellens made seven changes for the Carabao Cup first-round loss at Forest Green in midweek.

The O’s have won their opening two League Two games so are likely to revert back to a more familiar line-up.

Jordan Brown made his return from injury off the bench but Aaron Drinan (quad) is still sidelined.

Mansfield will be without the suspended Jordan Bowery, who was sent off in the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby.

Hiram Boateng should be fit having been rested for the Rams clash due to niggling ankle and hamstring complaints.

George Maris suffered a knock in the game but will be assessed before the trip to east London.

Lucas Akins (groin) could also be back but is another who requires a fitness test.

