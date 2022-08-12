AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson could ring changes again for Doncaster visit

AFC Wimbledon could revert back to the same league side that started the first two games of the season as Doncaster visit south London.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson made five alterations as his side lost 2-0 to Gillingham in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

He has the option to once again name the team which opened the campaign with a league win over the Gills and a draw at Hartlepool.

Striker David Fisher played the last 10 minutes of the cup tie as he pushes for a start having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Like their hosts, Doncaster have started the season with four points from a possible six.

Manager Gary McSheffrey made one fewer change for their Carabao Cup clash at home to Lincoln – but they were still humbled 3-0.

Tom Anderson should return having missed the last two outings following a family bereavement.

Ollie Younger (hamstring) is definitely out while the likes of Aidan Barlow, Luke Molyneux and Reo Griffiths are working their way back to full fitness.