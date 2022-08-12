Clutterbuck steers Alpine to Colwick Cup gold

Rhys Clutterbuck enjoyed a fine day in the saddle when he guided Ed de Giles’ Alpine Stroll to victory in the feature Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham on Friday.

The apprentice, who is based in Sussex with Gary Moore, has already surpassed his previous best seasonal total and refused to be passed aboard the game 9-2 shot, when challenged by eventual runner-up, the 11-4 favourite Pons Aelius.

Alpine Stroll was recording his second victory at Colwick Park in three starts having also won over one-mile-six here in June.

“Going into the race it looked fairly competitive, but he finished second at Ffos Las last time and won the time before, so we knew we had a little squeak in the race. But the way he has done it today is pretty incredible,” said the winning rider.

“The pace was perfect, he hung round the left-hand bend, but that was quite good as I was able to get a breather into him. And when kicked in the straight up the inside, he picked up lovely.”

Alpine Stroll stays on best of all in the feature @weatherbysltd Bloodstock Pro Colwick Cup Handicap, finding generously in the hands of @ClutterbuckRhys to score in good style for trainer @EddeGilesRacing 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QWUFrchU9V — Nottingham Racecourse (@NottsRacecourse) August 12, 2022

Robyn Brisland saddled two of the first three home in the opening Weatherbys Stallion Book EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes with Ange De L’Amour building on her second here to subsequent Sweet Solera runner-up Dandy Alys to oblige favourite backers.

“We have liked her from day one, her form at Windsor was very good. She deserved a bit of a break and has strengthened up. She’s not a lot, but she’s got a big heart and would run through a brick wall for you,” said Brisland of the 11-4 scorer.

Paul Midgley’s Harrogate (5-1) was always to the fore when returning to winning ways in the Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap, while it was not long before the Yorkshire handler was celebrating a double on the card when Good Luck Fox landed the weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap.

Winning rider Paul Hanagan said: “He loved the ground, they’ve done a great job here by putting a lot of water on and it’s riding perfectly. He just loved bouncing off the ground.

“He just got a little buzzed up at Thirsk last time and never kind of ran a race after that, but he was nice and calm and I took him down steady today. He did well in the conditions because it isn’t easy out there today. It’s really nice for Paul.

“He’s got his team in great nick, he had the previous winner and he’s such a good egg, a good guy and a pleasure to ride for.”

Roger Varian’s Indemnify got off the mark at the fourth attempt to land the Weatherbys Hamilton Maiden Stakes in facile fashion.

Second behind a couple of useful rivals the last twice, the son of Lope De Vega barely had to break sweat on a sweltering day at Colwick Park to oblige as 1-7 favourite.

“It was very straightforward. I was very happy to make the running, but when one went forward it made my life even easier,” said jockey David Egan.

“He’s related to Phoenix Of Spain and is a smart individual. I think he handled the ground fine and quickened up nicely, but when he begins to step up in grade in the autumn, when you get a bit of cut in the ground is when you’ll see him to the best effect.”

Shaara (11-4) showed her liking for 10 furlongs when making it three wins from four starts in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Fillies’ Handicap.

Nice filly. Shaara (Sea The Stars) strikes on handicap debut and is now three from four in her career, travelling powerfully to victory for Shadwell and the Gosdens at @NottsRacecourse @JimCrowley1978 | @hissa_hamdan pic.twitter.com/gvEKa8tbR2 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 12, 2022

“She’s improved again from her last run. We were always going a good pace, she was always going nicely and has galloped out well, so she’s clearly improved.” said winning rider Jim Crowley.

“She’s a nice filly, nice to look at and hopefully she will keep progressing.”

Black type races now look to be on the cards for the daughter of Shamardal, with Crowley adding: “She’s won that off a mark of 91, so it’s the obvious way to go with her.”

There was a red-letter day for amateur rider Cole Harris in the concluding Weatherbys Scientific AJA Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap, as he registered his first winner aboard Craig Lidster’s Masque Of Anarchy (3-1).

Harris, who is attached to Richard Fahey, said: “It was great, I didn’t even know I had won, I was just in a frenzy and didn’t know what was going on.

“I’m delighted for Craig and the owners and he’s a grand little horse, he tries his heart out.”