12 Aug 2022

Points the priority for Ross County in St Mirren clash, says Ross Laidlaw

12 Aug 2022 5:47 PM

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is prioritising points in  Paisley after opening the cinch Premiership campaign with two defeats.

County have pushed both Hearts and Celtic all the way and now take on a St Mirren side who are also looking for their first points of the campaign.

Laidlaw said on a club video: “Performances have been good but we haven’t picked up any points from those games.

“We have had two tough games, obviously Hearts finished third last year and Celtic won the league. So we knew it was going to be a tough start for us, and it will be a tough game again on Saturday.

“But the most important thing is getting points on the board. If we get a performance, great, but if not the most important thing is getting three points.”

Manager Malky Mackay is sticking to the process, though.

“Everyone’s striving for consistency of performance,” he said. “You obviously need results, but you need performances as well and performances eventually bring results

“So we have just got to keep going, but we have a reasonably new group here and they are beginning to find their feet and an understanding of how to play with each other and how I want them to play.”

