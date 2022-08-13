Search

13 Aug 2022

Connor Wickham’s clinical strike salvages a draw for Forest Green at Lincoln

13 Aug 2022 6:27 PM

Striker Connor Wickham’s leveller helped Forest Green battle back from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw away to Lincoln.

Baily Cargill’s unfortunate own goal looked to have condemned Rovers to defeat, but Wickham’s clinical strike secured a battling away point.

Defender Cargill diverted into his own net in the 63rd minute, but Wickham levelled 10 minutes later as Rovers snatched a point at Sincil Bank.

Rovers midfielder Regan Hendry forced a smart save out of Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth with the first decent chance of the contest.

Josh March also tested the on-loan Brighton goalkeeper with a sweet strike from the edge of the box.

Midfielder Max Sanders headed just wide for the home side eight minutes before the break and also went close moments later, forcing a fine save from Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee with his ambitious 35-yard strike.

Forward Anthony Scully rifled a right-foot effort just wide of the left post on the stroke of half-time.

McGee then thwarted midfielder Jordan Garrick with a superb save in first-half injury time, pushing his effort past a post.

Lincoln striker Tom Hopper shot inches off target six minutes after the restart, but Cargill’s goal separated the two sides when he deflected a cross under pressure from Garrick into his own net.

But Wickham’s first goal of the season proved enough for a battling point.

