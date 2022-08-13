Cambridge fight back to beat Exeter

Cambridge maintained their fine start to the campaign after coming from behind to beat Exeter 2-1 at a sun-drenched Abbey Stadium.

The first clear chance fell to Cambridge but Joe Ironside’s swivel and shot was cleared, before Paul Digby’s blast at goal was collected by Exeter keeper Jamal Blackman at the second attempt.

At the other end, Sam Nombe lobbed over after latching onto Blackman’s long clearance and then shaved the crossbar after being put through by Archie Collins.

Sam Smith headed over after Exeter failed to clear Adam May’s corner, but on 39 minutes the dangerous Nombe outmuscled Lloyd Jones on the right to tee up Jevani Brown. The former Cambridge striker made no mistake, coolly slotting home the opener past Dimi Mitov.

Cambridge were level on the hour when Smith got on the end of George Williams’ teasing cross from the right to head in his first goal of the season.

The turnaround was complete two minutes from time when Digby crashed home a close-range header after substitute Jack Lankester’s whipped cross from the left.