Kristian Dennis on scoresheet again as Carlisle hit back to earn Swindon draw

Kristian Dennis’ fourth goal in four games saw Carlisle claim a battling 1-1 comeback draw at home to Swindon at Brunton Park.

Jacob Wakeling fired the visitors into a 22nd-minute lead but fellow forward Dennis equalised for the hosts on the stroke of half-time with a clinical strike, meaning he has now scored in every game so far this season.

Corey Whelan wasted a glorious chance to put the home side ahead after only two minutes, but he headed horribly wide from Owen Moxon’s cross into the box.

Harry McKirdy rifled wide against his former club with Swindon’s first chance, before Moxon had a shot saved at the other end.

Carlisle defender Jack Armer latched on to a loose ball, only to blast wide of the left post as both teams pushed for the opener.

Jordan Gibson shot well over for Carlisle, but it was the visitors who struck first for their opening goal of the season. Wakeling pounced and curled a shot into the far corner.

Omari Patrick somehow blazed over from six yards out with an empty net at his mercy, but thankfully for the home side Dennis was on hand to restore parity with a simple finish on the cusp of half-time.

McKirdy was denied by a fine save from goalkeeper Tom Holy as Swindon looked to reclaim their lead and goalscorer Wakeling also had a shot blocked by the keeper with his legs.

McKirdy wasted a great chance to win it when he lashed into the side-netting late in the game as the spoils were shared.