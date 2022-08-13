Search

13 Aug 2022

Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton response to earn draw with Leeds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 7:29 PM

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with his side’s response as they battled back from two down to earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds with a pair of late goals.

Rodrigo had struck twice at the start of the second half to put the visitors in a dominant position but Jesse Marsch’s side were unable to hold out for a second successive Premier League win.

Joe Aribo tapped home to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute before Kyle Walker-Peters curled in the equaliser in the 81st minute.

The Austrian manager praised his side’s response, saying: “Sorry that we destroyed a few headlines, because they were maybe written at that moment.

“But the team gave the answer.

“We had a tough week because of some circumstances but we showed a good reaction and nothing less than I expected from this fantastic group.”

Southampton bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day to fight back, and Hasenhuttl was happy to get something from the game.

“It was a good comeback from our side and the team I think gave their answer today,” he said.

Marsch believes Leeds have made progress to be disappointed to be leaving the south coast with only a point after dominating for large parts of the game.

“Obviously we’re disappointed,” the Leeds boss said.

“It’s a terrible feeling to play so well and have the game switch and walk away with what feels like less than one point.

“But I think it’s progress for us to be so disappointed with only a point and then also again, we have to see through the trees a little bit and understand that the performance was quite good from an individual perspective and from the collective.

“I think we’re very stable and also finding ways to be dangerous. So for me, it’s always in my mind how to be glass half full, even in a moment like this.

“But the group is making progress there is no question and it’s great to see so many individuals playing at a high level.”

Marsch also believes Patrick Bamford’s early first-half exit due to injury will not be a serious problem for the club.

“Patrick I think is not bad,” he said, adding: “He had felt a little tightness with his adductor. I’ve challenged him to be honest with us on exactly where he stands with things and he felt like he wasn’t 100 per cent.

“So he didn’t want to stress it and he made the right decision to come off, even though if it’s a Cup final, I think he keeps playing.

“With a lot of games coming up, we just wanted to make sure that we manage him in the right way.”

Local News

