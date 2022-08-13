Search

13 Aug 2022

Steve Cotterill hails Luke Leahy composure after Shrews’ comeback win at Wycombe

Steve Cotterill hails Luke Leahy composure after Shrews’ comeback win at Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 7:31 PM

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill praised Luke Leahy’s composure after the captain’s 89th-minute penalty gave the Shrews a 2-1 win at Wycombe.

Town’s first league win of the season was a classic of the smash-and-grab genre. Matthew Pennington equalised after Garath McCleary had earlier given the hosts a deserved lead on a sweltering afternoon in which Wycombe dominated.

But Leahy’s late winner, after summer signing Tom Bayliss was brought down by Joe Jacobson, capped a good week for Salop following a Carabao Cup win over Carlisle.

Cotterill said: “It’s nice to have Luke to rely on in that moment. That’s the reason he is captain, that’s why he is one of our leaders, for them pressure situations, and I think he enjoys them.

“I thought in the second half the boys were excellent. It’s a great header from Matthew Pennington, so I’m sure Wycombe won’t complain about that. They’ve been very good at set plays over the year, so to get one against them it’s double the value.

“We went for it at 1-1. I think they had been going for it for most of the game. We’ve been on the back end of those where we play well enough but don’t get the points.

“We switched to 4-3-3 and I think that gave us a lot more impetus. It was a long, hard shift for the wing-backs today. Big pitch, very dry, but even with a top-class water system on the pitch it would have dried out today.

“Thankfully we’ve now got our first win in the league, a couple of wins in the last week – we’re delighted with that.”

Meanwhile, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth bemoaned a lacklustre defensive performance which cost his side the points.

Wanderers conceded for the first time at home in the league since February and Ainsworth was livid his side’s outstanding defensive record came to an end courtesy of a header from a long throw.

He said: “They’ve done a Wycombe of a few years ago. We were like that, we used to go there, soak up pressure, defend our own box and then get them on the counter-attack.

“I’m gutted that we’ve let them have counter-attacks, gutted that we haven’t been solid and had the desire to stop that ball going in our own net.

“We’re now playing some more football, we’re playing some good stuff. But we’ve got to be solid and stand up to the challenge.

“We’ve given them two goals, they haven’t worked and earned it. It’s not like we’ve been massacred here.

“I’m not going to say we didn’t play well, we played really well, but at the moment I’m fuming with the two goals.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media