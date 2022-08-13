Search

13 Aug 2022

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey pleased with point and performance at Carlisle

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey pleased with point and performance at Carlisle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 7:45 PM

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey was pleased with a point in the searing heat after seeing his side share a 1-1 draw with Carlisle at Bruton Park.

Jacob Wakelin fired the visitors into a 22nd-minute lead with Town’s first goal of the season but Kristian Dennis equalised for the home side on the stroke of half-time with a clinical strike.

It was Dennis’ fourth goal in four games and means he has now scored in every match for Carlisle so far this campaign.

Neither side were able to force a winner in the second half but Lindsey, whose team had lost two of their opening three games this term and drawn the other, took plenty of positives from the trip north.

“It’s a good point on the road, it’s a long way to come,” he said.

“They’re a good side, so I’m pleased we got a point out of it.

“Obviously, we wanted three, but we’ll take the point.

“We dominated possession in the first half, but unfortunately we made it more end-to-end in the second half, which probably suited them more than us when it becomes more like a basketball match.

“We created chances, which is something we’ve been criticised for, so that’s good. Our chances were in double figures and we’ve scored a goal, so I’m pleased with that.

“The problem would be if we weren’t getting in the positions to score goals, but we are.

“We’ve played three games before today and 80 minutes of those games has been with 10 men.

“But we’ve still created chances and we’re still a threat.”

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson was also pleased with the way his side battled in the testing conditions.

“All the players deserved a massive credit, I think they’ve put on a right good game considering the heat,” Simpson said.

“You watch games on TV from Spain, Italy and South America – and they’re always getting the heat and it’s a slow tempo.

“But there was a proper heat to that game. It was a ‘real’ English, League Two football game where both teams were going for the win.

“I think we were probably going a little bit gung-ho towards the end of the game, which was frustrating us and gave us a few kittens.

“But credit to every one of the players for putting a game on and dealing with the difficult conditions.

“If we want to achieve anything then we’ve got to stick together – and the players have done that.

“There are frustrations because we do have players injured, but sadly that’s part-and-parcel of elite sport and elite football. We just have to deal with it and take it on the chin.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media