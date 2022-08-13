Swindon boss Scott Lindsey pleased with point and performance at Carlisle

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey was pleased with a point in the searing heat after seeing his side share a 1-1 draw with Carlisle at Bruton Park.

Jacob Wakelin fired the visitors into a 22nd-minute lead with Town’s first goal of the season but Kristian Dennis equalised for the home side on the stroke of half-time with a clinical strike.

It was Dennis’ fourth goal in four games and means he has now scored in every match for Carlisle so far this campaign.

Neither side were able to force a winner in the second half but Lindsey, whose team had lost two of their opening three games this term and drawn the other, took plenty of positives from the trip north.

“It’s a good point on the road, it’s a long way to come,” he said.

“They’re a good side, so I’m pleased we got a point out of it.

“Obviously, we wanted three, but we’ll take the point.

“We dominated possession in the first half, but unfortunately we made it more end-to-end in the second half, which probably suited them more than us when it becomes more like a basketball match.

“We created chances, which is something we’ve been criticised for, so that’s good. Our chances were in double figures and we’ve scored a goal, so I’m pleased with that.

“The problem would be if we weren’t getting in the positions to score goals, but we are.

“We’ve played three games before today and 80 minutes of those games has been with 10 men.

“But we’ve still created chances and we’re still a threat.”

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson was also pleased with the way his side battled in the testing conditions.

“All the players deserved a massive credit, I think they’ve put on a right good game considering the heat,” Simpson said.

“You watch games on TV from Spain, Italy and South America – and they’re always getting the heat and it’s a slow tempo.

“But there was a proper heat to that game. It was a ‘real’ English, League Two football game where both teams were going for the win.

“I think we were probably going a little bit gung-ho towards the end of the game, which was frustrating us and gave us a few kittens.

“But credit to every one of the players for putting a game on and dealing with the difficult conditions.

“If we want to achieve anything then we’ve got to stick together – and the players have done that.

“There are frustrations because we do have players injured, but sadly that’s part-and-parcel of elite sport and elite football. We just have to deal with it and take it on the chin.”