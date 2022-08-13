Search

13 Aug 2022

Lee Johnson criticises his Hibernian players after defeat at Livingston

Lee Johnson criticises his Hibernian players after defeat at Livingston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 8:17 PM

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson was critical of his team’s poor performance after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

Ayo Obileye netted an 86th-minute winner after Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh had cancelled out Joel Nouble’s stunning solo effort at the start of the second half.

Hibs were second best for long spells as they had no answer to the home side’s intensity and pressing.

And following the high of snatching a late equaliser in last Sunday’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts, Johnson was left deflated in West Lothian.

He said: “That was typical of the tough nature of Scottish football. We got beaten three times last season by Livingston – you can see why.

“You have to give credit to the opposition. I’m really disappointed with our start. We played into their hands. I thought we were sloppy.

“It was a little bit laissez-faire, a little bit casual.

“It took until half-time to get us going and I don’t think I should have to do that, chuck out the hairdryer, change the tactics too often to get a performance, which I thought was very good.

“We attacked the game, we went for the jugular. But there was a terrible moment with a poor goal conceded.

“I just made a really bad analogy, you ask a toddler to make a cup of tea, they get burned. A few of ours got burned today.

“I’ll be honest, I was disappointed, and it wasn’t just foreign players or new players, there was a domino effect of negativity until we got them in and were able to reframe them.

“It’s a steep learning curve after a really good week, but that’s football.”

Livingston manager Davie Martindale was overjoyed and believes they are on the cusp of something this season.

Martindale, whose team have collected six points from three matches, said: “I think there’s something special happening at Livingston with this group of players.

“It’s a bit like the year (2020) we had Lyndon Dykes up front and finished fifth when Covid got it closed down early doors.

“I think we would have finished higher that season and maybe got into Europe.

“We have a special squad of players at the club just now.

“I’m going to let the window shut then I’ll start speaking to players to get them tied up a bit longer.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media