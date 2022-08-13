Search

13 Aug 2022

Gabriel Jesus lifting Arsenal standards, says Mikel Arteta after Leicester win

Gabriel Jesus lifting Arsenal standards, says Mikel Arteta after Leicester win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 8:06 PM

Mikel Arteta hailed Gabriel Jesus’ standard-lifting performance after the striker opened his Arsenal account with a brace in their 4-2 victory over Leicester.

The summer signing from Manchester City brought the Emirates faithful to their feet in the Gunners’ first home fixture of the season with a stunning curled effort, following it up with a nodded goal to double their advantage before the break.

Jesus, however, later confessed to his manager that he was not as elated with his performance as the Gunners fans who flooded social media with praise after their side picked up another three points.

“We know what Gaby can do,” said Arteta.  “He scored two assists too and he’s feeling disappointed in that dressing room because he said he could have scored four.

“That’s the standard, that’s the mentality you want. To go to a different level, you need that mentality.

“I wouldn’t like to play against him. I’ve never been a defender but I can imagine that they don’t enjoy it. He’s so mobile, so intuitive and he’s always sharp and pro-active to play in any moment at any phase of the game, and he’s a real threat.”

The Brazilian’s brace ultimately accounted for all the goals in the first half of a contest that saw Leicester claim the earliest chance when Wesley Fofana drove into the area from the left and directed a slow, rolling effort at the awaiting Aaron Ramsdale.

They clawed one back after the restart but through little effort of their own as a William Saliba own goal drew the Foxes within one.

But the back-and-forth second half saw Granit Xhaka restore the Gunners’ advantage within two minutes before Gabriel Martinelli took even less time to answer a James Maddison strike.

Arteta is convinced the Jesus effect has started to rub off on his entire team.

He added: “He lifts the standards. The way every day he’s training, the way he’s talking today, the way they are connecting, I think it’s very natural, but at the same time it’s pretty impressive to do it that quickly.”

The Gunners boss also marvelled at the response of the 60,033 who packed the Emirates, particularly after Saliba’s own goal.

He said: “What they did today after (that) is something that in my career I haven’t seen, and that shows a connection and shows, really, to be there when it matters and when it’s difficult for somebody.

“We should be really proud to play in front of them because that’s special.
That lifted the confidence of (Saliba) and how he played the minute after that, and to the team as well.”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, was able to see some positives in his side’s performance despite conceding at critical moments, and agreed the ongoing transfer window could be rattling some of his players.

“I think it’s obviously difficult for young players,” he agreed. “But I think you see with the spirit of the team, they kept fighting from the very first whistle.

“We started the game well, really aggressive, and just before the drinks break we conceded.

“I think for the players you saw they kept going right until the very end, and if we don’t concede the goals and make the mistakes for the goals then the scoreline is much closer.”

Fofana, 21, who has in recent weeks been linked to a Chelsea move, went over to acknowledge the away fans after the final whistle.

It was not, insisted Rodgers, any indication of a goodbye.

“He was giving the fans a clap,” he said.  “I didn’t see a farewell clap.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media