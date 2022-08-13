Search

13 Aug 2022

Russell Martin delighted with Swansea’s late win at Blackpool

Russell Martin delighted with Swansea’s late win at Blackpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 7:56 PM

Swansea manager Russell Martin praised the aggression and intensity of his players after they snatched their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season with a 1-0 victory at Blackpool.

Michael Obafemi teed up substitute Olivier Ntcham for the simplest of goals in the 87th minute after a two-on-one situation with the keeper.

Martin was particularly pleased with the way his side bounced back from last week’s humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Blackburn.

He said: “There was some criticism last week about being slow, which was right, and I take responsibility for that.

“But I loved the players’ aggression and intensity today – we were so good in the first half I thought.

“We looked really threatening, with players running into the box relentlessly, which we lacked on Saturday.”

The Welsh side dominated possession in the first half – Obafemi shot straight at Dan Grimshaw before Matt Grimes clipped the bar from 25 yards in the first 15 minutes.

Ben Cabango headed a Ryan Manning corner just wide before the break, but they were indebted to goalkeeper Andy Fisher after it when he saved a Jerry Yates spot-kick on 50 minutes.

Martin felt the award of the penalty was soft but praised his keeper’s impact.

He said: “We started the second half really poorly. The penalty, he dives, there’s no contact there, but the minute we go to ground we give him (Kenny Dougall) the chance to do that.

“He’s (Fisher) been really great this season since he came in, he’s been improving every week so that’s a great moment for him.”

Blackpool were arguably the better side during the second half, with chances coming and going throughout.

Winger Josh Bowler had three good chances to make the breakthrough from the right-hand side but a combination of wasteful finishing and Swans keeper Fisher stopped him from doing so.

Seasiders boss Michael Appleton said: “We’re creating opportunities, so yeah, there’s no doubt about that – we’re just not being clinical enough.

“I thought we were outstanding in the second half and we should have been three or four up I would suggest before obviously the killer blow.”

The Tangerines face daunting trips to QPR and Burnley over the next seven days, but Appleton feels they are exciting ones for the club.

He said: “There are ones to look forward to, I’m aware last year we came into this league as being promoted at Wembley, and it took a while to get going.

“You can have spells of about four, five, six games where it doesn’t quite happen, but a result in the next two games will make it a good start for us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media