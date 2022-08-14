Search

14 Aug 2022

Morris relishing latest opportunity with Alpinista

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 1:58 PM

Luke Morris is full of praise for Alpinista ahead of her run in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday – and thinks it is the perfect place for the five-year-old to complete her Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe preparation.

Sir Mark Prescott’s star mare heads to the Knavesmire looking to extend a six-race winning run and following the defection of John and Thady Gosden’s Emily Upjohn who was missing from the five-day acceptors, finds herself at the head of the market and the one to beat in the one-mile-four-furlong Group One.

Morris has been aboard Alpinista for all but one of her eight career victories and all of her last six – with the four most recent triumphs all coming at the highest level.

Prescott’s long-time trusted pilot is full of admiration for one of the best horses he has ever ridden, and is confident of a bold showing in Yorkshire which will set Alpinista up perfectly for a trip to the French capital in early October.

“She’s been flawless throughout her career, to be honest, and seems in great order at home,” said Morris.

“It looks an ideal spot for her at York and she’s finished second in the race in the past. Emily Upjohn was a bit disappointing in the King George so it wasn’t a great surprise that she doesn’t turn up, but our filly is in great order so I’m very hopeful.

“She’s right up there alongside Marsha. It’s very difficult to compare the two of them, but those two are my two signature horses and Alpinista is a brilliant mare.”

