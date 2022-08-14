Search

15 Aug 2022

Community groups to get more than 16,000 pieces of Commonwealth Games equipment

Community groups to get more than 16,000 pieces of Commonwealth Games equipment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

More than 16,000 pieces of equipment used by athletes at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be given away to local community groups.

It includes balls used during the hockey competition, where England claimed gold in the women’s event, and in the hugely popular 3×3 basketball competitions.

Bikes, boxing gloves, cricket gear, martial arts mats and weights used at the Games, which came to an end last Monday, will also be part of the offer.

The aim of the initiative, which has been set up in partnership between the Birmingham 2022 organising committee, grassroots funding body Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is to create a lasting impact from the event by supporting people in the area to stay active.

Applications will be accepted from Monday until September 19, and will be welcomed from community-based projects across Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire, Hereford and Worcestershire, Shropshire, and Staffordshire.

To ensure the process is as inclusive as possible, guidance for the application process is available in 15 languages and video applications are accepted too.

A full catalogue of the available equipment will be posted on the Sport England website.

Other high-performance equipment, such as the flooring used for the netball and 3×3 basketball competitions, is being given to the respective national sports governing bodies for them to repurpose for community benefit.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “It’s fantastic to think the equipment used to set personal bests and Commonwealth Games records will soon be used in community centres and schools across the West Midlands.

“I would encourage all eligible organisations to apply – you could take a piece of Commonwealth Games history home with you, and inspire your community to fall in love with a new sport.”

Amrick Singh Ubhi of the Nishkam Civic Association & Chair of the West Midlands Combined Authority Faith Strategic Partnership, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for the super-diverse communities doing phenomenal activities at grassroots level to step forward and be part of the legacy of Birmingham 2022.

“Tell us of the life-changing difference you are making and how the equipment will help you fulfil your ambition, mission and desire to help communities. We have sought to remove as many barriers as possible to make it easy for all to apply.

“It has been an honour to work on this, with the goal of getting this equipment to as many groups as possible – to help to keep providing services, or to use their trusted position in communities to start providing projects to tackle inactivity and promote the physical and mental benefits of an active life.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media