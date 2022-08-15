Joseph Olowu still missing for Doncaster ahead of Stockport visit

Doncaster will be without Joseph Olowu for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Stockport.

The defender remains sidelined with the groin problem that ruled him out of the dramatic draw at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Winger Luke Molyneux could feature in the matchday squad on Tuesday as he works his way back from a knee problem.

Ben Close, Jon Taylor and Aidan Barlow are all a few weeks away from comebacks, while Ollie Younger (hamstring) and Reo Griffiths (ankle) are still out.

Stockport remain without Connor Jennings, Will Collar and Akil Wright for the trip.

Forward Jennings is recovering from an ankle problem while Collar is sidelined with a concussion and fellow midfielder Wright has an illness.

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is set to continue after replacing number one Ben Hinchliffe for Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Colchester – County’s first league win of the campaign.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor has no new injury problems to contend with from the weekend but may look to find a place in his starting XI for match-winner Kyle Wootton.