Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos suspended for clash with Morecambe

Bolton will be without their suspended captain Ricardo Santos for the visit of Morecambe on Tuesday night.

Santos was booked twice in Saturday’s goalless draw at Port Vale – in which manager Ian Evatt was also sent to the stands – as Bolton had a player sent off for a second straight match after George Thomason’s red against Salford.

Declan John was an unused substitute following an illness but Dion Charles again missed out with a thigh injury.

Josh Sheehan (knee), Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) and Eoin Toal (ankle) are all likely to miss out again.

Morecambe must hope striker Cole Stockton is over the illness which forced him to miss Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Fleetwood.

Stockton, who led the Shrimps with 26 goals last season, called in sick on Saturday morning.

Jensen Weir is available again after the suspension which kept him out at the weekend.

Forward Courtney Duffus is a long-term injury absentee.