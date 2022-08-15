Search

15 Aug 2022

Jordan Bowery back for Mansfield against AFC Wimbledon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 3:43 PM

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough will welcome back Jordan Bowery for the Sky Bet League Two game against AFC Wimbledon.

Bowery missed the weekend defeat at Leyton Orient through suspension after being sent off in the Carabao Cup loss to Derby.

Clough has concerns over the fitness of Hiram Boateng, Lucas Akins and Oli Hawkins.

Boateng, who was substituted at half-time against Orient, and Hawkins both have hamstring injuries, while Akins is struggling with a groin problem.

AFC Wimbledon forward Nathan Young-Coombes will be pushing for a starting spot after coming off the bench to score both goals in the dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Doncaster at the weekend.

David Fisher had played the last 10 minutes of the Carabao Cup tie against Gillingham last week having recovered from a hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute against Rovers.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson has named the same starting line-up for all three league games so far this season and has been rewarded with an unbeaten start.

But, having seen his team concede twice in the final four minutes against Doncaster to let a 2-0 lead slip, Jackson must decide whether the time is right to make changes.

