Crawley manager Kevin Betsy waiting on Dion Conroy for Northampton clash

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy will hope to have Dion Conroy available for the visit of Northampton.

Defender Conroy missed the goalless draw with Harrogate at the weekend after picking up an injury in the Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers.

Ludwig Francillette added to Betsy’s defensive worries when he limped off against Harrogate.

Betsy, who is still waiting for his side to score their first league goal of the season, had no central defender on the bench and was forced to shuffle his pack.

Marc Leonard is pushing for a start for Northampton.

The midfielder is on a season-long loan from Brighton and impressed after replacing Jack Sowerby for the second half against Hartlepool on Saturday.

Aaron McGowan is making progress in his comeback from knee surgery and is not too far away from his first game of the season.

Manager Jon Brady also hopes to have McGowan’s fellow defender Akin Odimayo back before too long.