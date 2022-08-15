Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash

Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension.
The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe.
Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott Brown opts to stick with a 4-3-3 formation.
Carl Johnston will also be pushing for a start in midfield.
Christian Norton could make his full debut for Cheltenham.
The Stoke loan forward came off the bench as the Robins were dismissed 2-0 by Portsmouth at home on Saturday.
Midfielder Will Ferry will also be pushing for a start after his loan switch from Southampton.
The 21-year-old was another to make his Cheltenham bow off the bench at the weekend.
