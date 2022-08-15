Alex Lacey hopes to keep starting spot after coming through return unscathed

Hartlepool will take encouragement from Alex Lacey’s ability to play the full 90 minutes against Northampton as they prepare to host Tranmere on Tuesday.

Pools were monitoring the defender’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two defeat after he missed last week’s Carabao Cup loss at Blackburn as a precaution.

But Lacey played a full part at Sixfields and will expect to be involved again against Tranmere.

Mo Sylla also played 73 minutes of the match at Northampton, showing no ill-effects from the cramp that forced him off at Ewood Park.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon, meanwhile, admits he is having to make a “calculated, educated gamble” with his team selection as he attempts to return his squad to full fitness.

Mellon is working hard to cope with Rovers’ current list of absentees, which includes forward Charlie Jolley, defender Tom Davies and midfielder Kieron Morris, and pointed to the inexperience of his bench in recent matches.

Joel Mumbongo has played 20 minutes of each of Tranmere’s last two fixtures, but Mellon insists that is the most he has been prepared to risk the former Burnley striker as he works his way back to match sharpness.

Mellon also recognised Jordan Turnbull’s inclusion from the start in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Gillingham had been a “big gamble”, but the defender came through 77 minutes and will hope to feature again at Hartlepool.