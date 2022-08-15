Connor Wickham pushing for full debut as Forest Green host Accrington

New recruit Connor Wickham could make his full debut when Forest Green host Accrington in League One.
The former Sunderland and Crystal Palace striker climbed off the bench to rescue a point with a debut goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Lincoln.
And now the 29-year-old could be ready to step in from the off for the Gloucestershire outfit.
Udoka Godwin-Malife should still be out of action due to a hamstring injury.
Baba Fernandes is likely to continue at left-back for Accrington.
The 22-year-old centre-back has been pressed into service out of his natural position while Accrington continue to look to bring in a recognised left-back.
Boss John Coleman has backed the former Nottingham Forest defender to acclimatise quickly to cope with the new challenge.
Defender Michael Nottingham remains sidelined.
