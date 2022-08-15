Search

15 Aug 2022

On-loan defender Ethan Laird eyeing QPR debut ahead of Blackpool visit

On-loan defender Ethan Laird eyeing QPR debut ahead of Blackpool visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 6:54 PM

QPR could hand a debut to Ethan Laird as they welcome Blackpool to Loftus Road.

The Manchester United defender has joined on loan for the rest of the season and could come straight into the Rangers side as they continue to struggle with injuries.

Hoops boss Michael Beale is hoping Kenneth Paal and Chris Willock could be fit enough to feature.

However, Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos and Taylor Richards remain sidelined.

Blackpool could once again be without Gary Madine.

The experienced striker missed the 1-0 defeat to Swansea at the weekend having suffered a calf injury in training.

Manager Michael Appleton revealed – after the loss – that it was not a long-term issue as the Seasiders continue to search to add to their single league goal so far this season.

Wolves loanee Theo Courbeanu started in attack against the Swans but was replaced by Shayne Lavery at the interval, with the Northern Ireland international now pushing to start.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media