15 Aug 2022

Steve Cotterill likely to make changes as Shrewsbury take on Derby

Steve Cotterill likely to make changes as Shrewsbury take on Derby

15 Aug 2022 7:29 PM

A congested week of fixtures could see Steve Cotterill make limited changes to Shrewsbury’s starting XI to face Derby on Tuesday.

The manager revealed – but refused to name – one injury concern that has developed since his side’s 2-1 win over Wycombe on Saturday.

Cotterill admitted, however, that he did not have enough options to make a considerable rotation, so his line-up would likely only feature “one or two” different players.

Aiden O’Brien, meanwhile, has not featured for the Shrews since the July 30 season opener at Morecambe and underwent a minor hip operation on Monday, with no timeline announced for his return.

Derby first team development coach Justin Walker, meanwhile, agreed that Liam Rosenior could take advantage of squad depth in another two-game week.

Captain Curtis Davies has once again been ruled out of the Rams squad as he continues to battle a thigh issue and could once again be replaced by Richard Stearman.

Davies underwent a scan on Monday to determine the precise nature and prognosis of his injury.

James Chester is still recovering from his Achilles injury, with no timeline announced for his return, while new signing Joseph Anang looks set to join the squad.

