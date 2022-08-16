Search

16 Aug 2022

On this day in 2008: Usain Bolt wins first Olympic gold medal

On this day in 2008: Usain Bolt wins first Olympic gold medal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 7:00 AM

Usain Bolt raced to a first Olympic gold medal in the 100 metres in Beijing on August 16, 2008.

The Jamaican, then 21, was already the world record holder but lowered the mark to 9.69 seconds, easing clear of his rivals and celebrating before he crossed the line.

An anticipated battle with countryman Asafa Powell did not materialise, with Powell missing out on a medal altogether as Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago finished second and American Walter Dix took bronze.

Bolt said afterwards: “My one aim was just to be a champion. That is what I came here to do. I told you I was going to be number one and I did just that.

“I got a great start. I was getting good starts all the way up to the final. I was getting better and better. It was crazy – phenomenal.”

Bolt went on to win gold in his favoured 200m and the 4x100m relay – a feat he repeated in unprecedented fashion at the 2012 and 2016 Games, although he was subsequently stripped of the Beijing relay medal after team-mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

He continues to hold the world records in the 200m and 100m, which he lowered to 9.58secs in 2009.

Bolt retired after the World Athletics Championships in 2017 but made a short-lived attempt to become a professional footballer the following year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media