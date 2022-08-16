Search

16 Aug 2022

Irish fillies over in force for Yorkshire Oaks

Irish fillies over in force for Yorkshire Oaks

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 11:44 AM

A strong Irish-trained challenge on the Darley Yorkshire Oaks is in prospect at York on Thursday.

Epsom heroine Tuesday (Aidan O’Brien), Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon (Jessica Harrington) and Pretty Polly victor La Petite Coco (Paddy Twomey) are all set to take on Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista and Andre Fabre’s Raclette.

The latter was supplemented for the mile-and-a-half feature by her Juddmonte connections, while Alpinista is looking for her fifth top-level prize in a row, in what is set to be her last run before a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Also featuring in a top-class field of seven are Poptronic for Karl Burke and the William Haggas-trained Lilac Road.

The day two card on the Knavesmire starts with the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, in which all eyes will be on Burke’s Queen Mary winner Dramatised.

Leading the opposition is Saeed bin Suroor’s Mawj, who was second to Meditate at Royal Ascot and has since won at Newmarket in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Easy Wolverhampton winner Haskoy (Ralph Beckett) is one of the interesting ones in the Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media