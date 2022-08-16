Regally-bred Chaldean takes next step with Acomb assignment

Connections of Chaldean insist that whatever his fate in Wednesday’s Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York, he will be better as he develops.

Foaled on May 10, 2020, the Juddmonte-owned son of Frankel has a little catching up to do compared to his eight rivals in the Group Three contest.

Following an eyecatching fifth on debut over six furlongs at Newbury, the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean won a seven-furlong novice at the same track last month, beating subsequent scorers Seeking Gold, Lord Bertie and Silver Knott.

Though the 550,000 guineas purchase takes on some smart colts who include Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Mill Stream and Godolphin’s Local Dynasty, Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon feels Chaldean is open to improvement.

He said: “He is a nice horse and won well the second time at Newbury. He is a horse that Andrew likes. He is stepping up into a bigger grade this week, but he is happy with him. This has been the plan since he won his maiden.

“He is quite a late foal, so he is still developing and hopefully there is a bit more improvement to come.

“In fairness, what he achieves this year may well be a bonus. He is not a big horse, but he is progressing and I would imagine in the second half of the season he is hopefully going to be rocking and rolling.

“He has an entry in the Champagne Stakes (at Doncaster) and it was either going to be the Acomb or the Solario at Sandown on Saturday. Hopefully he will be able to make the step forward.”

Local Dynasty is favourite to continue Charlie Appleby’s tremendous recent run, following a visually arresting three-and-a-half-length success on debut in a seven-furlong Newmarket maiden on his sole start 12 days ago.

“Local Dynasty is a son of Dubawi, who won his only start at Newmarket impressively,” Appleby told the Godolphin.com website.

“He’s come out of the race well and he’s the type who could naturally progress into a Pattern horse. He’s got a very progressive profile.”

Indestructible is one of eight who won last time out in the line-up. Trained at the Curragh by Michael O’Callaghan, the son of Kodiac cruised to a facile success at Windsor over six furlongs on his second start.

Emily Scott, racing manager to Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing, who own the colt, said he had excuses for his first start, when fifth in a maiden at his home track.

“He did well at Windsor. He was obviously still a little bit green and it took him a while for the penny to drop and get into top gear, but when he did, it was quite impressive,” said Scott.

“Michael has liked him from the start. He was a breeze-up purchase. He missed the break at the Curragh first time out and had to pick up a lot of ground mid-race. It looked like he was coming around and then got tired.

“Both performances would lead you to believe he would want to go seven (furlongs) as he was just getting rolling late on at Windsor.

“I think seven will be good. He is a horse that has some class and is a big, rangy type who will continue to improve as we go through the year and into next year.

“He showed enough on his second start to warrant a go at Group level, so we will have a go.”

🎵 "Feel The Need in me" A son of Ribchester, 35,000gns purchase Feel The Need gets up late to score for @omeararacing & Danny Tudhope at @ayrracecourse pic.twitter.com/vnp6iRrCvT — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 18, 2022

Connections of outsiders Feel The Need and Shaquille want to find out more about them, as both are upped in class.

Feel The Need, trained by David O’Meara, scored by three-quarters of a length in a seven-furlong Ayr maiden on his second start.

Simon Turner of owners Hambleton Racing, said: “We were very pleased with him at Ayr, he won very nicely there and we’re really looking forward to pitching him up a level at York and seeing how he fares.

“He’s a very nice horse and we’ll find out a lot more about him on Wednesday – we hope he’ll be a horse who can be competitive for us in these types of races.”

Steve Brown, husband and assistant to trainer Julie Camacho, is keen to see how course-and-distance debutant winner Shaquille fares against a better class of opponent following his length and a half success in a novice.

He said: “We were obviously pleased with his debut and he looks to have improved a little bit since.

“But it is a step up and we are in deeper waters, and we will find out where we fit in.

“He is a nice, big horse who we haven’t seen the best of from a physical perspective. It will be fascinating to see where he fits in, really.”

Highclere Racing were triumphant in the race 12 months ago when Royal Patronage won by two and quarter lengths as a 25-1 chance.

The ownership group are this year represented by Hectic, a Richard Hannon-trained colt who was totally composed when winning his sole start at Newbury in July.

“I watched him work at the weekend and he worked very nicely and looked great,” said Highclere managing director Harry Herbert.

“Richard has always looked at this race as a next step for him, though obviously it’s a tough ask on a second start. He goes very well and we need to see where he fits in the big picture.

“It’s a race we won last year with Royal Patronage and were second in the year before with Spycatcher – we know when you go there you’re taking on some very highly-regarded rivals.

“We will throw him in the deep end and hope he runs well, certainly his home work has been impressive and his debut was outstanding when he made all at Newbury and went away again when they pressed him.

“He’s always been considered a very nice horse and we’re excited to see him move up to this level.”

Completing the field of nine are Brian Ellison’s Chillhi, a four-length winner on the all-weather at Newcastle when last seen, and Ed Bethell’s Oviedo, triumphant on debut at Doncaster last month.