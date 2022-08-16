High-class rivals primed to spoil Baaeed’s York party

Connections of both Native Trail and Mishriff know the size of the task in trying to lower the colours of Baaeed in the Juddmonte International – but both have reasons to be optimistic when it comes to a fascinating renewal of the York showpiece.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, Native Trail was last season’s champion two-year-old and while he lost his unbeaten record to stablemate Coroebus in the 2000 Guineas, he did claim Classic glory in the Irish equivalent.

Mishriff, meanwhile, has little to prove – and was a brilliant winner of this race 12 months ago. He was beaten en route in the Eclipse and King George, so the fact he has been so again is not unnerving to the John and Thady Gosden team.

🤩 THE DADDY IS BACK! 🤩 Native Trail delivers to win the @Tattersalls1766 Irish 2,000 Guineas 🏆 Charlie Appleby becomes the first trainer to win the English, French and Irish 2000 Guineas in the same season! 🤩#ITVRacing | @curraghrace | @godolphin pic.twitter.com/4huGj26Fua — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 21, 2022

The pair met in the Eclipse, with Native Trail one place behind the unlucky-looking Mishriff in third.

William Buick takes the mount on Appleby’s charge, and feels the Knavesmire will be to his liking.

He said: “I think a mile and a quarter will be Native Trail’s trip going forward. The York mile and a quarter is going to suit him even better. We are obviously taking on Baaeed, who is a horse of a lifetime.

“He is the sort of horse who comes around every 10 years, so it is going to be very hard, but Native Trail is solid and is in good form, and so I am really looking forward to him.”

Appleby is likewise full of respect for Baaeed, while also speaking of his admiration for the physical presence of Native Trail.

“It’s a fantastic race with a rich history and has been won by some great horses,” Appleby told the Godolphin website.

“Baaeed is top class with an outstanding profile, who holds everything in front of him, but we feel we have the right horse to take him on and make a race of it.

“Racing likes to see good horses go at one another and hopefully that’s what we will see at York. Native Trail’s work has been great.

“The condition of this horse is second to none. He thrives on his work, and after giving him a break following the Eclipse last month, we have been winding his work up week by week.

“He is thriving, you can see that in him as an individual. He is progressing with each piece of work. He goes into the race off the back of a very uncomplicated training programme. You ask, and he delivers.”

He added: “Baaeed is the horse we all have to beat and respect. But the confidence we take into the race is that Native Trail has been over the trip.

“He finished a creditable third against some very nice middle-distance horses at Sandown. He’s a champion two-year-old, who has gone on to win a Classic at three, a multiple Group One winner with six wins from eight starts – that’s an impressive CV.”

A tardy start in the King George did Mishriff no favours, and is a trait he also displayed at Sandown.

It is beyond dispute that 10 furlongs is his best trip, and Thady Gosden believes he is in the same form as last year.

“Mishriff has come back from Ascot in very good form and the one-mile-and-two-furlong Juddmonte trip suits him well,” he said ahead of the Qipco British Champions Series contest.

“Giving away ground at the start of a race of the King George’s quality is a serious hindrance, but he’s got plenty of speed and the shorter distance is what he’s best at.

“It’s interesting, and Baaeed is obviously brilliantly talented. He relaxes well and you would be shocked if he didn’t get the trip, but he’s taking on top class mile-and-a-quarter horses and I think it’s fair to say that it’s a stronger division than the miling division at the moment.

“Mishriff seems to be in similar form now as he was when he went to York last year. He ran a huge race in the Eclipse and was perhaps unlucky there. His work gives us a pretty good measure of where he’s at, and he’s in very good form.

“It’s great to see these horses take each other on. Whatever happens, it’s going to be an exceptional race.”

If many in attendance will be hoping to see Baaeed cement his place as one of the greats, there will also surely be plenty who would love to see the admirable Sir Busker spring a surprise.

So often there or thereabouts in big races over a mile, the six-year-old proved well worthy of a first try at this trip when upsetting Dubai Honour in a tight finish to the York Stakes over course and distance last month for his first Group-race success.

“He has given everyone a lot of pleasure over those last four years,” said trainer William Knight.

“The feeling when they called him the winner was just fantastic. There was a good team from Kennet Valley (Thoroughbreds, owner) up there to watch him. He’s got some loyal supporters who have been out to all his meetings – been in Dubai with him; he has given them all just so much pleasure as well. He’s the sort of a horse of a lifetime for people like that.

“I think York really suits him, his run-style – that nice long straight, they get racing quite far out. He has run some big races there, so I think that’s very much in our favour.

“Look, I’m not saying we’re going to make up six lengths on Baaeed (from the Queen Anne), but I think we can definitely finish closer to him this time around. And it is fantastic prize-money – it pays so well down to third, fourth – and I think it’s worth a punt.”