Search

16 Aug 2022

Eilish McColgan sees European silver lining after ‘absolute dream’ season

Eilish McColgan sees European silver lining after ‘absolute dream’ season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 3:52 PM

Eilish McColgan reflected on her “absolute dream” season after adding a European Championships silver medal to her Commonwealth Games double.

The Scot admitted to disappointment in the immediate aftermath of being beaten to the 10,000-metre gold medal by Turkey’s Yasemin Can in Munich on Monday night.

But she was soon able to see the bigger picture after claiming a third major medal inside the space of two weeks.

The 31-year-old won 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver at Birmingham around two weeks after finishing in the top 11 of both events at the World Championships in Oregon.

McColgan has now run four sub-31-minute 10,000m races on the track this year – double the amount that any other woman has achieved in the history of the event in any year.

The Dundee Hawkhill Harrier has also comfortably run under 31 minutes twice on the road in 2022, including her triumph at the Vitality London 10k.

She has also broken several Scottish, British and European records on the road and track this season, including Paula Radcliffe’s British half-marathon record.

McColgan said in an interview with Scottish Athletics: “If you had told me at the start of the year I would have had three medals from two of these championships, that would have been an absolute dream, I would have snapped your hand off.

“I’m proud of my efforts. It’s taken a lot to come back from the high of the Commonwealth Games and go again, especially doubling up again, doing a 10k and 5k. It’s a lot of running.

“Honestly, I really couldn’t do much more. I’m proud of my efforts. I wanted to leave it all on the track and know there was not much more I could have done, and I feel like I’ve done that.

“Hopefully I have made everyone proud at home and it’s nice to come away with something – to come away with a medal is a bonus.”

After emulating her mother, Liz McColgan, with Commonwealth gold in the 10,000m, she now plans to make her marathon debut in London in October – 26 years after her mother won the same event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media