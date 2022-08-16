Search

17 Aug 2022

Jeff King and Ollie Banks fire Chesterfield beyond Wrexham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 10:52 PM

Two first-half goals were enough for Chesterfield to make it back-to-back league wins after beating Wrexham 2-0.

The Spireites move up to second in the Vanarama National League, while Wrexham drop down into 15th.

Jeff King sent the hosts into the lead nine minutes in after breaking through the Wrexham defence and smashing home into the bottom corner.

The Spireites came close moments later when Akwasi Asante’s shot hit a post, but they were unable to tuck away the rebound.

They doubled the lead in the 23rd minute when Ollie Banks fired the ball from the edge of the box into the net.

Chesterfield started the second half well when Joe Quigley had a good chance, but Mark Howard made a comfortable save and he made another good save towards the end of the game to deny Jamie Grimes.

