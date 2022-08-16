Cheltenham hold Fleetwood to pick up first point of the season

Cheltenham picked up their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Fleetwood in League One.

Despite the lack of goals it was an entertaining and at times ill-tempered encounter at Highbury Stadium.

Scott Brown’s Fleetwood, who had won both their previous home games under his management, screamed for a penalty four minutes before half-time.

Taylor Perry challenged Callum Morton after a quick counter attack, but referee Andrew Kitchen waved their appeals away.

Fleetwood forced the first save in the 10th minute, with Luke Southwood diving to his right to push away Harvey Macadam’s 20-yard shot.

Dan Nlundulu was lively in attack for Cheltenham and he smashed an effort over the crossbar after dispossessing Shaun Rooney.

Cheltenham nearly scored from close range after a corner was nodded down into the six-yard box by Caleb Taylor, but somehow Fleetwood scrambled the ball to safety despite Nlundulu’s best efforts midway through the first half.

Morton was set up by Joe Garner early in the second period, but his powerful shot was off target and Rooney and Danny Andrew both went close to winning it in the dying seconds, but Cheltenham held on.