Bradley Johnson bags brace as MK Dons see off Port Vale

Bradley Johnson scored both goals as MK Dons picked up their first win of the season in League One with a 2-1 victory over Port Vale at Stadium MK.

Having lost each of their previous three games without scoring, this was a timely result for last season’s play-off semi-finalists.

After 34 minutes of monotony, Johnson finally broke MK Dons’ league duck for the campaign – and opened his account for the club – by finding the bottom corner from around 20 yards.

Henry Lawrence had to clear off the line from Ellis Harrison early in the second half before Vale goalkeeper Jack Stevens did well to tip away Matt Dennis’ long-range curler.

The Dons’ lead was doubled in the 85th minute when Johnson stepped up to drill a free-kick from just outside the box into the bottom corner.

The Valiants did pull a goal back three minutes into stoppage time when Harrison headed in Tom Conlon’s free-kick but it was too little, too late.