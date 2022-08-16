Search

17 Aug 2022

Shrewsbury draw with Derby

Shrewsbury draw with Derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Shrewsbury and Derby played out a 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Rams controlled the first half before Steve Cotterill’s men came out all guns blazing after the break but neither side were able to break the deadlock in the first league meeting between the sides since 1987.

Richard Stearman missed Liam Rosenior’s side’s best chance of the first half when he steered Conor Hourihane’s inviting free-kick wide from close range.

The hosts were invigorated after the break and Daniel Udoh lifted a shot over the ball after latching onto a long pass.

Shrewsbury captain Luke Leahy almost pulled off the unthinkable when he spotted Joe Wildsmith off his line, but his effort from just inside his own half sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

Derby continued to create chances of their own in the second half as Louie Sibley’s effort was stopped by Marko Marosi, while Udoh could have pinched the points for the Shrews but he fired over at the death.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media