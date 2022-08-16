Search

17 Aug 2022

Sam Hoskins sparkles as Cobblers’ confident start continues with win at Crawley

Substitute Kieron Bowie hit a dramatic stoppage time winner as Northampton clinched their third win in four Sky Bet League Two games, 3-2 at winless Crawley.

James Balagizi gave the hosts an early lead, but Sam Hoskins scored twice in quick succession to put the Cobblers ahead midway through the half.

Balagizi equalised just after the hour but Kieron Bowie settled the issue in the first minute of added time by lashing into the roof of the net from a pass by Hoskins.

Crawley went into the game desperate to end a barren run which had seen them fail to score in six of their previous seven league games and Balagizi struck to give them the perfect start after only four minutes.

The recalled Liverpool loanee steered the ball home from close range after a low cross by Ashley Nadesan.

The Cobblers equalised in the 13th minute when wide man Hoskins marked his 300th appearance for the Cobblers by firing in from just inside the area after an attempted clearance by Tom Nichols.

Hoskins was on target again 10 minutes later, rifling his fifth goal of the season low into the bottom corner direct from a free-kick 25 yards from goal.

The same player presented a danger again shortly after the break when he cut inside, firing a deflected shot just over.

Northampton’s former Sunderland keeper Lee Burge denied the onrushing Nadesan, before Crawley drew level with Balagizi calmly steering his second into the net in the 61st minute after being set up by Nadesan.

Nadesan should have done better when put through by Balagizi but he shot tamely at Burge, with on-loan Fulham forward Bowie winning it late on.

