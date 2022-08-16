Search

17 Aug 2022

Carl Piergianni gives Stevenage victory over Rochdale

16 Aug 2022 11:21 PM

Carl Piergianni’s first-half header was enough to see Stevenage beat Rochdale 1-0 at The Lamex.

The scoreline flattered Robbie Stockdale’s men, who spent most of the game penned in their own half.

The hosts should have made more of their dominance, but a Danny Rose disallowed goal was the closest they came to a second.

Rochdale remain pointless and rooted to the bottom of League Two after four games, while Steve Evans’ unbeaten side climb into fourth.

Stevenage dominated the opening exchanges, Kane Smith providing two superb crosses that Rose failed to convert.

The breakthrough finally came immediately after Rochdale keeper Richard O’Donnell palmed away a low swerving volley from Roberts.

Skipper Piergianni met the subsequent corner at the back post, heading powerfully downwards for a deserved lead on 40 minutes.

After half-time Rose thought he’d also scored from a corner, but referee Tom Reeves ruled it out for a foul on O’Donnell.

Rochdale made a late surge, Devante Rodney’s low drive going closest, but Stevenage held firm for the win.

Local News

