Exeter flying high after convincing home defeat of Wycombe

Exeter maintained their good start to life back in Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 win over Wycombe at St James Park.

The Devon side started brightly and went in front in the 22nd minute after Pierce Sweeney headed against the upright. The ball fell kindly for Harry Kite, who lashed a first time shot that flew past Tyla Dickinson and into the net from 15 yards.

Former Exeter favourite David Wheeler volleyed high over the bar as Wycombe sought an immediate response but Exeter doubled their lead seven minutes before the break when Matt Jay broke the offside trap and latched onto Cheick Diabate’s ball. He then picked out Archie Collins, who sidefooted into the net from 10 yards.

Wycombe started the second half well and reduced the arrears when Wheeler smashed in a fine half-volley into the net from 20 yards five minutes into the second half to give the visiting fans behind the goal hope of a comeback.

However, just as the Chairboys were beginning to get on top, Tim Dieng rose highest at the back post to nod in Jevani Brown’s corner with 15 minutes remaining.

To their credit, last season’s beaten play-off finalists did not give up the fight and their former goalkeeper, Jamal Blackman, made two good saves – but Exeter were good value a victory which sees them climb to fifth in the table.