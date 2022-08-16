Simon Weaver: Harrogate have been galvanised by new backline

Simon Weaver believes much-changed Harrogate have been galvanised by the rearguard action required in a 2-0 League Two win at Gillingham.

The scoreline suggested a comfortable victory for the visitors thanks to goals either side of half-time from Matty Daly and Alex Pattison.

But the Yorkshire side were made to scrap for their first away win of the season with Gills debutant Hakeeb Adelakun twice coming close to levelling.

Weaver’s new-look side – that featured eight summer signings and a fresh backline – rode out several storms to take victory.

“It makes it such a satisfying journey home knowing that we’ve got a clean sheet and three points,” said Weaver.

“We’ve got to keep playing at this level and beyond, aiming high and I thought the lads did that tonight and they did a professional job on it.

“The crowd got behind them, balls were coming in the box, they were getting it to the wide men and we had a few nearly moments.

“But we had eight new signings out there and it does do wonders when you come through shaky periods and don’t concede.

“We had the potential to have a decent start but it’s never easy because every individual settles in at different rates.

“They’re all potentially great players for us and there’s nothing like a hard-earned away victory to gel everyone together.”

Gillingham have lost three of their first four games on their return to League Two but Neil Harris refused to criticise his charges.

He said: “There was no lack of effort or heart or passion, we just got done in the penalty area a couple of times and we weren’t clinical enough at the other end.

“When they got to our penalty area, were we reliable enough around our box? Clearly not because we let two goals in.

“I thought some of the attacking play from Hakeeb and Jordan Green was excellent so the frustration is, we’ve lost a home game we should never lose.

“All the good things from tonight have to be put into practice again at the weekend and we need the clean sheet mentality and we have to be clinical.

“We tried to do the right things and the young players are going to have their faults and they have to learn quickly, they have to step up and perform or they don’t play.”