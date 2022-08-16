Search

Bolton boss Ian Evatt predicts bright future for Conor Bradley

16 Aug 2022 11:46 PM

Conor Bradley fired Bolton’s winner in the 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over Morecambe to manager Ian Evatt’s low-key delight.

The on-loan Liverpool youngster netted the only goal after 39 minutes – his second of the season – as Wanderers protected their unbeaten start to the campaign.

“He is doing OK if anyone from Liverpool is listening,” smiled Evatt, who was forced to watch the game from the stand after last Saturday’s dismissal at Port Vale.

“But he is a wonderful young man, and I am not surprised by his performance.

“For me, it’s just his character; he loves football and wants to learn. He goes from strength to strength.”

Morecambe made life difficult for Evatt’s team and the Trotters boss said: “It was exactly what I predicted it would be like.

“They always make it difficult. Their low block is difficult to break through. The last 10 minutes you get a bit nervous but other than the one set play, I don’t think they created anything of note.

“We managed the game superbly well. It was a good, hard-fought win.”

On his temporary vantage point, Evatt added: “Those seats are really comfortable. I was quite calm, I could see we were in control and positionally correct.”

Shrimpers boss Derek Adams said: “I thought my players worked really hard. We were the team in that last 15-20 minutes going for the win.

“Bolton were hanging on at the end. The ball boys were taking their time in the stand to get the ball back.

“When you have that amount of pressure as the team coming away from home, you are disappointed you can’t get a goal.

“I thought it was a very good performance. The chances we had in the game we are unfortunate not to come away with something from the game – a draw and maybe even a win.

“We looked well organised and Bolton didn’t have many opportunities to score.

“Bolton had one opportunity and managed to scramble in a goal.”

